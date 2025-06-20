Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

