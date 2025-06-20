Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 715.3% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

