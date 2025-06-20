Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Markel Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,952.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,871.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,829.11. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.