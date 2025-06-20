Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DGX opened at $179.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average of $166.13. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

