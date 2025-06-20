Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $242.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

