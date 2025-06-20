Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $427,562,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,698,000 after purchasing an additional 571,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $47,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

