Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 31.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 49.6% in the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.