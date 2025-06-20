Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $97,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,802.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.