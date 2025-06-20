Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $264,000 Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,647,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 42,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,748.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,777.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,846.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,666.22 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.00) by ($6.50). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.