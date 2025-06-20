Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,138 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CoStar Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
