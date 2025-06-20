Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6,802.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

