Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 288 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after buying an additional 30,726 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.39 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.62 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

