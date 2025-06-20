Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,051,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,211,582,000 after purchasing an additional 689,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,666,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,196,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,126 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

