Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after buying an additional 2,433,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EQT opened at $59.40 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.