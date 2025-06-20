Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

UBER opened at $83.43 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.