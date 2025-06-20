Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MSCI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

NYSE MSCI opened at $543.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.66. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $478.12 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

