Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,355.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $159.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. This represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

