Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $370,000 Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,782.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total value of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,748 shares of company stock valued at $89,478,971. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $485.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

