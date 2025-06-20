Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after buying an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

