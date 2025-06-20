Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $314.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average of $335.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

