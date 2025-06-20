Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $105.19.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,224.64. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

