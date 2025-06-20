Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $278.35 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.58.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

