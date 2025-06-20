Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $101.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $829,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,116.12. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

