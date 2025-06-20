Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,151 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in Lennar by 9.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 54,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.60.

Lennar Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

