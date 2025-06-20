Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $509,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

