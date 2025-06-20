Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $377,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 100,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $1,586,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $214.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,509,344. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,638 shares of company stock valued at $169,965,038 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

