QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,462 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $122.34 and a 1-year high of $207.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

