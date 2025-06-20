QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $21,840,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.08.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

