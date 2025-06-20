QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.93 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

