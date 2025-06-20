QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Thor Industries Trading Up 0.7%

THO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

