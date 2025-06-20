QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after buying an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after buying an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $689,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,320. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

