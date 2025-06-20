QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in PDD by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PDD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

