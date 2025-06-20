QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,501,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,916,244,000 after purchasing an additional 912,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,948,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,207,000 after buying an additional 537,253 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,133,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,184,000 after acquiring an additional 335,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $62.67 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 189.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,413,086.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

