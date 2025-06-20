QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 179,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 163,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 45,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Argus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

