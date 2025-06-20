QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,636 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,637.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $40.74 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

