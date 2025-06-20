QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,272 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.4%

Ingredion stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

