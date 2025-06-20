Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after acquiring an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,841,000 after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $693.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

