Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,679 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE F opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

