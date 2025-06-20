Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 557,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $127.31 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

