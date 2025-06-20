Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 665 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,328,000 after buying an additional 1,336,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,642,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,324,000 after buying an additional 935,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,500,000 after buying an additional 828,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,130,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,527,000 after buying an additional 639,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1%

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

