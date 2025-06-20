Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,309 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.4% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

