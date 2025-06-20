Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 13,033 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,936,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.