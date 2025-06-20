Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. GSK’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.