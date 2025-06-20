Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $13.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $270.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

