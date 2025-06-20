Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

