Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.