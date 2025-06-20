Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.32% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 459,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000.

TCAF stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

