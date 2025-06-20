iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.