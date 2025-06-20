Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 71,240 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.31, for a total transaction of $17,404,644.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,163,197.07. This trade represents a 40.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.54.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after buying an additional 2,078,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

