Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.33, for a total transaction of $3,679,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,900. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.88 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after acquiring an additional 455,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after buying an additional 1,406,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.